Search

Immigration

Govt approves funds for establishing Passport Processing Centers at tehsil level

Web Desk 12:16 AM | 30 Apr, 2023
Govt approves funds for establishing Passport Processing Centers at tehsil level

ISLAMABAD - The country's top economic body has approved additional funds for establishment of Passport Processing Centers at Tehsil level across the country

The decision was made during the meeting of Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) which approved funds worth 35 million for 30 administrative units across the country; the meeting was chaired by minister for Finance Ishaq Dar. 

The decision to establish the Passport Processing Centers would help people from far flung areas who had to travel to nearby cities to get the travel document.

The decision coincides with the announcement by Director General Immigration and Passports regarding the revised time needed to get a passport for all categories.  

According to the notification, the delivery time for normal, urgent and fast-track passport services has been reduced to 10 days, four days and two days respectively.

The previous delivery times for normal passport was 21 days, for urgent passport it was seven days while four days were needed to receive passport through fast-track service.

The reduction in delivery times has relieved the applicants who had been facing delays due to backlog as well as slow processing speed.

Due to multiple reasons including inflation and cash-strapped economy, there has been increase in number of applicants seeking Pakistani passport to fly off to other countries mainly gulf and European states.

During an earlier meeting chaired by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, it was informed that over Rs 26 billion had been deposited in the national exchequer with the issuance of 4.5 million passports to date.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Pakistan's passport delivery time revised: Here's how many days are needed to get new passport

10:13 PM | 29 Apr, 2023

Canadian passport, immigration services to face disruption as 155,000 employees announce strike

12:52 AM | 19 Apr, 2023

Qatar unifies business, tourist visa processing under re-launched Hayya platform

11:42 PM | 18 Apr, 2023

Govt receives over 72,000 applications under regular Hajj scheme as deadline nears

07:55 PM | 1 Apr, 2023

Hajj 2023: Balloting date for applicants under Govt scheme announced

06:55 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

Another country ends Golden Passport program as EU pressure rises

12:32 AM | 18 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Govt approves funds for establishing Passport Processing Centers at ...

12:16 AM | 30 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th April 2023 

09:04 AM | 29 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 29, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.10
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.81
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Bahawalpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Hyderabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Nowshehra PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Sargodha PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Mirpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: