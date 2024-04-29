Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
PakistanTop News

IMF gives green light for $1.1 billion loan to Pakistan

Web Desk
10:52 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
IMF gives green light for $1.1 billion loan to Pakistan
Source: IMF website

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has given the green light for a $1.1 billion loan to Pakistan, marking the final installment of a $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

In an official statement released on its website, the IMF stated, "The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has completed the second and final review of Pakistan’s economic reform program supported by the IMF’s Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). This decision paves the way for an immediate disbursement of SDR 828 million (approximately $1.1 billion), bringing the total disbursements under the arrangement to SDR 2.250 billion (approximately $3 billion)."

Antoinette Sayeh, Deputy Managing Director and Chair, highlighted the progress Pakistan has made in restoring economic stability under the 2023 Stand-By Arrangement (SBA). She emphasized the importance of capitalizing on this stability through continued adherence to sound macroeconomic policies and structural reforms to foster stronger, inclusive, and sustainable growth. Sayeh stressed the need for ongoing external support.

The IMF underscored the appropriateness of the State Bank of Pakistan's tight monetary policy stance until inflation returns to more moderate levels. It emphasized the importance of further enhancements in the functioning of the foreign exchange market and a market-determined exchange rate to bolster resilience against external shocks and attract financing for growth. Additionally, it called for sustained efforts to rebuild foreign exchange reserves and address undercapitalized financial institutions to ensure financial stability.

The loan, which is anticipated to be disbursed this week, represents the final tranche of a $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) secured by Pakistan last summer to avert a sovereign default. This decision follows discussions during the IMF Executive Board meeting in Washington.

This development comes on the heels of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's meeting with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva in Riyadh, where they discussed Pakistan's potential entry into another IMF program. Pakistan is seeking a new long-term Extended Fund Facility (EFF) after the current $3 billion Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) expires this month.

The country has formally requested an EFF bailout package ranging between $6 to $8 billion, with the possibility of augmentation through climate financing. However, the specifics regarding size and timeframe will be determined in May 2024 after consensus is reached on the major aspects of the program. Pakistan has expressed interest in dispatching an IMF review mission in May 2024 to finalize details of the three-year EFF program.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb has indicated that Islamabad aims to secure a staff-level agreement on the new program by early July. The loan is intended to support macroeconomic stability and implement overdue structural reforms, although specifics on the program size have not been disclosed.

If successful, this would mark Pakistan's 24th IMF bailout. The $350 billion economy faces a persistent balance of payments crisis, with nearly $24 billion in debt and interest repayments due in the next fiscal year—three times more than its central bank's foreign currency reserves. The Ministry of Finance expects the economy to grow by 2.6% in the fiscal year ending in June, with average inflation projected at 24%, down from 29.2% in the previous fiscal year.

IMF board to meet on April 29 to approve $1.1b disbursement for Pakistan

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:52 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

IMF gives green light for $1.1 billion loan to Pakistan

08:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

KIA Stonic EX+ price cut by 25% in Pakistan

07:18 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Commander Turkish Land Forces calls on Pakistan Army chief

07:02 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Detailed Review of Tank 500: An affordable alternative to Land ...

06:41 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Punjab University entry test 2024 for undergraduate programs; details ...

05:35 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Qaumi Bachat Bank sets Behbood Savings Certificates profit rate for ...

Most viewed

11:44 AM | 28 Apr, 2024

Roshan Gharana Program 2024 Apply Online

09:21 AM | 29 Apr, 2024

Pakistani PM, Saudi crown prince discuss investment ties, Gaza ...

09:02 AM | 27 Apr, 2024

Internet speed slows down in Pakistan amid fault in submarine optical ...

09:55 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Do you know how many women above 35 are awaiting marriage in Pakistan?

04:30 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Ishaq Dar appointed deputy prime minister

09:25 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Pakistani girl gets new lease of life after Indian man donates her ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Which Pakistani city will host ICC Champions Trophy 2025? PCB proposes three venues!

Gold & Silver

02:47 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan dips by Rs500 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 April Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2024

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: