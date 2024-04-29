Which Pakistani city will host ICC Champions Trophy 2025? PCB proposes three venues!

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put forward a preliminary schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, designating three venues. Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi have been chosen as the host cities for the tournament, slated for February.

The eight-team competition is expected to span a fortnight, although specific dates are yet to be finalized. Following an inspection visit by an ICC delegation, the PCB settled on the venues and timetable.

Contrary to earlier speculation that India might skip the event in Pakistan, the preliminary draft indicates that the Men in Blue will indeed participate in matches hosted by Pakistan.

Typically, the draft schedule undergoes several revisions within the ICC before being finalized. The revised version is then shared with broadcasters and other cricket boards for feedback.

The next significant ICC meeting is scheduled for July during the organization's annual conference.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, speaking at a press briefing in Lahore, confirmed the submission of Pakistan's match schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy. He expressed satisfaction with the recent visit from the ICC security team and outlined plans for stadium upgrades, which are progressing despite some delays.

Naqvi disclosed that an international bidding process involving top stadium renovation companies is scheduled for May 7. These companies will assist in designing the upgrades, which will then be finalized in collaboration with local consultants, aiming for completion within four to five months.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy marks the return of the tournament after an eight-year hiatus, with Pakistan as the host nation. The confirmed participating teams include Pakistan (host), India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, and Bangladesh. The last edition of the tournament took place in 2017, with Pakistan emerging as champions after defeating India in the final.



