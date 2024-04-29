Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Sports

Which Pakistani city will host ICC Champions Trophy 2025? PCB proposes three venues!

Web Desk
11:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2024
Which Pakistani city will host ICC Champions Trophy 2025? PCB proposes three venues!
Source: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has put forward a preliminary schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, designating three venues. Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi have been chosen as the host cities for the tournament, slated for February.

The eight-team competition is expected to span a fortnight, although specific dates are yet to be finalized. Following an inspection visit by an ICC delegation, the PCB settled on the venues and timetable.

Contrary to earlier speculation that India might skip the event in Pakistan, the preliminary draft indicates that the Men in Blue will indeed participate in matches hosted by Pakistan.

Typically, the draft schedule undergoes several revisions within the ICC before being finalized. The revised version is then shared with broadcasters and other cricket boards for feedback.

The next significant ICC meeting is scheduled for July during the organization's annual conference.

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, speaking at a press briefing in Lahore, confirmed the submission of Pakistan's match schedule for the ICC Champions Trophy. He expressed satisfaction with the recent visit from the ICC security team and outlined plans for stadium upgrades, which are progressing despite some delays.

Naqvi disclosed that an international bidding process involving top stadium renovation companies is scheduled for May 7. These companies will assist in designing the upgrades, which will then be finalized in collaboration with local consultants, aiming for completion within four to five months.

The 2025 ICC Champions Trophy marks the return of the tournament after an eight-year hiatus, with Pakistan as the host nation. The confirmed participating teams include Pakistan (host), India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, England, and Bangladesh. The last edition of the tournament took place in 2017, with Pakistan emerging as champions after defeating India in the final.
 
 

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Sports

11:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Which Pakistani city will host ICC Champions Trophy 2025? PCB ...

06:30 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Jeeyand Hoth wins Hub Rally 2024

12:40 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Gary Kirsten, Jason Gillespie appointed as Pakistan cricket team's ...

12:19 PM | 28 Apr, 2024

Pakistan’s expected Squad for T20 World Cup 2024: Who's In and ...

09:56 AM | 28 Apr, 2024

Shaheen Afridi becomes first bowler to take 50 wickets in maiden over ...

11:29 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

ICC World Cup 2024: Yuvraj Singh shares his prediction for Pakistan, ...

Sports

08:27 PM | 27 Apr, 2024

Babar Azam sets new record in T20 cricket

09:49 AM | 27 Apr, 2024

PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand in 5th T20I

Advertisement

Latest

11:25 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Which Pakistani city will host ICC Champions Trophy 2025? PCB proposes three venues!

Gold & Silver

02:47 PM | 29 Apr, 2024

Gold price in Pakistan dips by Rs500 per tola

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 29 April Forex Rates

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on April 29, 2024 Monday in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

On first day of the week, US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 294 for buying and 297 for selling while British Pound hovers at 343.5 for buying, and 347.9 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED rate was at 75 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 April 2024

Currency Exchange Rates

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 294 297
UK Pound Sterling GBP 343.5 347.9
U.A.E Dirham AED 75 75.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 178.5 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: