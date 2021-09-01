Junaid Safdar's exclusive nikkah video with Ayesha Saif goes viral
The nikkah ceremony of Junaid Safdar, son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was held with full pomp and splendour in London recently.
Spreading like wildfire on the internet, the pictures from the lavish event wrecked a storm on social media and netizens sent best wishes to newlyweds.
Now, a local news outlet has shared exclusive footage from the lavish event which appears to be a preview of the ceremony.
In the aforementioned video, the beautiful decorations and winsome backdrops look drop-dead gorgeous. Moreover, all the main highlights of the ceremony are also covered.
Furthermore, it gives a glimpse of The Lanesborough alongside close-up shots of the bride and groom who looked beyond stunning.
The short clip also capture the sentiments of the couple and the avalanche of emotions has been winning hearts.
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz couldn’t attend the ceremony as she has been on the no-fly list.
The grandson of former PM tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan at The Lanesborough, an elite five-star hotel on the Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge.
