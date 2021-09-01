Junaid Safdar's exclusive nikkah video with Ayesha Saif goes viral
Web Desk
06:50 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Junaid Safdar's exclusive nikkah video with Ayesha Saif goes viral
Share

The nikkah ceremony of Junaid Safdar, son of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was held with full pomp and splendour in London recently.

Spreading like wildfire on the internet, the pictures from the lavish event wrecked a storm on social media and netizens sent best wishes to newlyweds.

Now, a local news outlet has shared exclusive footage from the lavish event which appears to be a preview of the ceremony.

In the aforementioned video, the beautiful decorations and winsome backdrops look drop-dead gorgeous. Moreover, all the main highlights of the ceremony are also covered.

Furthermore, it gives a glimpse of The Lanesborough alongside close-up shots of the bride and groom who looked beyond stunning.

The short clip also capture the sentiments of the couple and the avalanche of emotions has been winning hearts.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz couldn’t attend the ceremony as she has been on the no-fly list.

The grandson of former PM tied the knot with Ayesha Saif Khan at The Lanesborough, an elite five-star hotel on the Hyde Park Corner in Knightsbridge.

Junaid Safdar leaves everyone awestruck with ... 04:28 PM | 26 Aug, 2021

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar keeps on mesmerizing everyone with his melodious ...

More From This Category
Zara Noor Abbas and Wahaj Ali to star in an ...
05:45 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Jacqueline Fernandez becomes victim of money ...
06:12 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Iqra Aziz sings 'Baby Shark' to son Kabir in ...
05:10 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Sarwat Gillani faces severe backlash over ...
04:42 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Alizeh Shah claps back at trolls who mocked her ...
04:20 PM | 1 Sep, 2021
Madhuri Dixit and Urmila Matondkar set the stage ...
02:46 PM | 1 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zara Noor Abbas and Wahaj Ali to star in an upcoming web series
05:45 PM | 1 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr