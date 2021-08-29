Taliban say US will have 'no right' to carry out strikes in Afghanistan after Aug 31
KABUL — Spokesman for the Taliban's political office Suhail Shaheen said on Sunday the United States would have no right to carry out an attack inside Afghanistan after August 31.
He was reacting to reports that the US carried out a drone strike in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar Province.
The United States had carried out a drone strike on a Daesh attack "planner" in eastern Afghanistan, the military had said on Friday, a day after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 US troops and scores of Afghan civilians.
Responding to a question if the US had carried out the drone strike with the Taliban’s consent, Suhail Shaheen said the Taliban-led government will stop any such attack in Afghanistan after August 31. He said this while talking to a Pakistani news channel.
Meanwhile, the Taliban’s main spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid condemned an overnight US drone strike against Daesh militants following Thursday's suicide attack near the airport, calling it a "clear attack on Afghan territory", Reuters reported.
He was of the view that the US should have informed them before the attack.
Talking about the new cabinet, Mujahid said the announcement would be made in the coming week, but in a voice message later, he said the makeup of the new cabinet would be cleared "in one or two weeks".
Responding to a question about whether any women would be included in the new cabinet, he said this would be a matter for the leadership to decide and he could not anticipate what their decision would be.
