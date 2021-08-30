Watch: Bride slaps groom for chewing 'gutka' during wedding rituals
Share
NEW DELHI – A bride in India beat up her groom for chewing gutka (tobacco) during wedding rituals in front of guests, show a viral video.
The hilarious incident happened on the wedding pavilion when the woman observed that her husband-to-be chewing tobacco.
The bride got infuriated and she started beating him up. She also asked the groom to spit the “gutka” while no one intervened to control the situation.
The helpless grooms had no option but to spit the tobacco. He can be seen in the video spitting gutka, which is commonly used by youth in India.
View this post on Instagram
The video has drawn amusing responses from internet users with some people appreciating the bride for taking stand against tobacco.
Girl from viral university proposal video makes ... 05:48 PM | 6 Aug, 2021
The whirlwind romance of the famous or rather infamous University of Lahore (UOL) couple seems to have failed as the ...
- Spectators allowed for upcoming Pakistan-New Zealand series06:13 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Xiaomi launches Redmi 10 with a 50MP camera, 90Hz screen in Pakistan06:08 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Watch: Bride slaps groom for chewing 'gutka' during wedding rituals06:00 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Noor Mukadam case: Zahir Jaffer’s remand extended till Sept 605:51 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
-
- Abrarul Haq's Baby Shark comment sparks social media debate04:48 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Hadiqa Kiani and Usama Khan's adorable dance video goes viral03:35 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Hareem Shah shares belly dance video from Turkey01:24 PM | 30 Aug, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021
- Best action movies of all times08:35 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
- Stars who used apps to find love08:02 PM | 24 Jul, 2021