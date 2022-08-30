Chinese President Xi assures Pakistan of support in flood relief work
Share
BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi, over the severe floods hitting the country.
President Xi noted that severe floods have occurred recently in Pakistan, causing heavy casualties and serious property losses.
Speaking on behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences over the deaths and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, the injured and the people in the affected areas.
The Chinese president pointed out that as all-weather strategic partners and "ironclad" friends, China and Pakistan have been sharing weal and woe for a long time, reaching out to each other and responding to major challenges such as natural disasters side by side.
President #XiJinping sends a message of condolences to #Pakistani President #ArifAlvi over the recent severe flood disaster in Pakistan. #China has responded immediately after the disaster and will continue to provide help and support for Pakistan's disaster #relief, Xi said. pic.twitter.com/VXli2kce7o— libijian李碧建 (@libijian2) August 29, 2022
After floods struck Pakistan, China responded immediately and will continue to provide assistance to Pakistan and support the country in disaster relief work.
Xi also said he believes that with the joint efforts of the Pakistani government and people, those in the disaster-hit areas will surely overcome the flood and rebuild their homes as early as possible.
On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolence to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.
- Make landscaping design yourself09:44 PM | 24 Aug, 2022
- Suitable vegetables for kitchen garden10:41 PM | 20 Aug, 2022
- How to start a kitchen garden?08:30 AM | 15 Aug, 2022
- Home lawn grass trimming05:46 AM | 5 Aug, 2022
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Ousted Pakistan PM Imran Khan raises Rs5 billion for flood victims in ...12:30 AM | 30 Aug, 2022
- Chinese President Xi assures Pakistan of support in flood relief work12:15 AM | 30 Aug, 2022
- IWMI helping Pakistan with flood damage assessment: Official11:45 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
-
- Jemima Goldsmith shows concern over flood devastations in Pakistan11:19 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Indian singer enthralls fans with his rendition of Meray Paas Tum Ho ...09:44 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
- Meera dances publicly in New York to raise money for flood victims10:20 PM | 29 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistani passport ranked 4th worst on list of 19911:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022