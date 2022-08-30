Chinese President Xi assures Pakistan of support in flood relief work

BEIJING – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday sent a message of condolence to his Pakistani counterpart, Arif Alvi, over the severe floods hitting the country.

President Xi noted that severe floods have occurred recently in Pakistan, causing heavy casualties and serious property losses.

Speaking on behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences over the deaths and sincere sympathy to the bereaved families, the injured and the people in the affected areas.

The Chinese president pointed out that as all-weather strategic partners and "ironclad" friends, China and Pakistan have been sharing weal and woe for a long time, reaching out to each other and responding to major challenges such as natural disasters side by side.

President #XiJinping sends a message of condolences to #Pakistani President #ArifAlvi over the recent severe flood disaster in Pakistan. #China has responded immediately after the disaster and will continue to provide help and support for Pakistan's disaster #relief, Xi said. pic.twitter.com/VXli2kce7o — libijian李碧建 (@libijian2) August 29, 2022

After floods struck Pakistan, China responded immediately and will continue to provide assistance to Pakistan and support the country in disaster relief work.

Xi also said he believes that with the joint efforts of the Pakistani government and people, those in the disaster-hit areas will surely overcome the flood and rebuild their homes as early as possible.

On the same day, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang sent a message of condolence to Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.