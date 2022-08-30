Hira Mani’s funny take on heartbreak leaves internet in fits (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hira Mani is a bonafide actress blessed with impeccable acting skills and drop-dead looks.

The 32-year-old rose to unprecedented fame with hit dramas like Do Bol, Sun Yara and Meray Paas Tum Ho.

From glamorous photoshoots to funny videos, Hina often treats her fans with entertaining posts on Instagram. Now, the actress has dropped a hilarious video in which she is lip-syncing to a few lines about heartbreak.

The clip begins with a voice asking, “Aapka kabhi dil toota hai. (Have you had your heart broken?)” To this, Hira replies, “Ladke ke mamle me? Mai mooh na tor du agar dil tor de toh. (Due to a boy? I will break his face if he breaks my heart).”

On the work front, Hira Mani had paired up with Pakistani heartthrob Junaid Khan for his song Yadaan which has been loved by the fans.