Pakistan's Sulafay Naqvii dedicates Guinness World Records honour to strong women

Guinness World Records title holder Sulafay Naqvii has been making the nation proud with her achievements. The talent powerhouse is an anchor, certified fitness trainer, holistic coach and much more.

The most full contact punch strikes in one hour (female) is 18,983 and were achieved by Sulafay Naqvi (Pakistan) in Lahore, Pakistan, on 24 December 2017. This is the first successful attempt at this record.

Taking to Instagram, Sulafay shared a fragment of her interview and penned a heartfelt note which captures the true essence of her journey toward success.

"It's the grit and determination in times of adversity, that shapes up a champion's character. I am highly grateful to @latif_sumaira and the entire team of DW Urdu for projecting my story via their esteemed channel.

"My record is dedicated to every single woman out there, who is strong enough to make a difference and lead by example in whatever capacity she is working in," she captioned.

