Pakistanfloods: PPP says UN member states pledged over Rs1 trillion on #FMBilawal's appeal

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan People's Party (PPP) says Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has raised Rs1.03 trillion from UN member states for Pakistan's flood victims.

The pledges were made after the foreign minister made an appeal to the UN as heavy floods killed at least 1,000 people and affected around 33 million Pakistanis.

The event was virtually attended by the UN secretary general as well.

In a Twitter post, the PPP said the US pledged Rs6.5 billion for the flood victims. In addition, the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, World Health Organization, UNICEF, Red Crescent and Red Cross announced donations to help Pakistan's flood victims.

وزیر خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری نے ایک گھنٹے میں اقوام متحدہ کے رکن ممالک سے تقریبا ایک کھرب 30 ارب روپے جمع کرلئے



امریکا نے وزیر خارجہ بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی اپیل کے بعد پاکستان کو ساڑھے چھ ارب روپے کی امداد دی@BBhuttoZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) August 30, 2022

Many countries including China, Turkey, America, the United Kingdom, Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait and UAE have announced financial aid on the appeal made by the Pakistani foreign minister, the PPP said.

Besides cash assistance, UN member nations pledged tents, medicines, food and other basic items.

UN Chief Antonio Guterres also made a flash appeal for $160 million to support flood-ravaged country.

‘Colossal crisis’: UN issues flash appeal for ... 08:26 PM | 30 Aug, 2022 ISLAMABAD – United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres has announced a flash appeal for $160 million to support ...

The UN spokesman confirmed the secretary-general will visit the South Asian country on September 9 to see the devastation caused by the highest rainfall in more than three decades.