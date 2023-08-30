Hearing of cipher case against former PM Imran Khan to be held at Attock Jail today

ATTOCK – The hearing of the cipher case against the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan is slated to be held today in the premises of Attock Jail.

Khan, 70, remains in jail as a special court has been formed for proceedings related to the Official Secrets Act, and the deposed premier will be produced before special court today. Ministry of Law and Justice declared that proceedings in cipher case will be held in Attock Jail due to security concerns.

Judge Abu Alhasnaat Zulquranain travelled to jail to hear the case, in contrast of what was earlier expected. The special court directed the Attock Jail superintendent to present Imran Khan in the court today on August 30.

The former cricket star was re-arrested soon after his sentence in the Toshakhana criminal case was suspended by the Islamabad High Court. He was sent on judicial remand till August 30 under the Official Secrets Act.

Pakistan’s former prime minister, who is facing over 150 cases related to terrorism and blasphemy, is already on remand in the cipher case. The cipher case was lodged under contentious Official Secrets Act and ex-premier has been accused of revealing the contents of a classified cipher sent by former envoy.

PTI chief, in his fiery speeches, claimed that cipher was proof that Washington was behind his removal from the premiership.

Meanwhile, other PTI leader including vice president Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also under custody in the same case.