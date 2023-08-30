Karachi Weather Update

Hot and humid weather to prevail over most plain areas of the country including the country's southeastern region Sindh during the next 24 hours.

Karachi Rain Update

Amid the hot weather, the Met Office predicted no chance of rains in Sindh and the port city.

Karachi temperature today

On Wednesday, the mercury reached 32°C at noon, while the temperature is expected to drop to 30°C in the evening.

Humidity was recorded at around 85 percent in the metropolis. Max UV Index was recorded at 4 which is moderate. Winds blew at 22km/h, with a visibility of around 6 km.

Karachi Air Quality

Karachi’s air quality was recorded 97 on Tuesday, which is not healthy. According to AccuWeather, the air reaches a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Experts suggest reducing time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Meanwhile, continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most plain areas of the country.