Lahore Weather Update today

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted hot and humid conditions for most parts of Punjab, including the provincial capital Lahore during the next 24 hours.

Lahore Rain Update

As the scorching summer sun maintains its grip on Wednesday, Met Office predicted no chances of rain in the metropolis.

Lahore Temperature today

On Wednesday, the temperature of country's second-largest city was recorded at around 33C around noon. The mercury can go up to 36 degrees, as it is mostly sunny in the metropolis while humidity was recorded at around 70 percent.

Max UV Index was recorded at 8 which is high. Winds blew at 9km/h, with a visibility of around 5km.

Lahore Air Quality Index

Air Quality of Lahore was recorded at 119 which is unhealthy. The air has reached a high level of pollution and is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Reduce time spent outside if you are feeling symptoms such as difficulty breathing or throat irritation.

Met Office predicted that continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. Mainly hot and humid weather is expected over most plain areas of the country.