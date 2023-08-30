US Dollar edges higher against Pakistani rupee amid import payment pressures

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remained under pressure against high flying US dollar, moving down by Rs0,30 before noon on Tuesday in the inter-bank market.

During intra-day trading, the local currency was being quoted at 303.35, with a further decline of Rs0.30, with the gap between the interbank, and open market widening further.

Earlier this week, PKR closed at a record low of 303.05 against the greenback in the inter-bank market.

Pakistani currency remained under pressure amid shrinking inflows, and amid widening current account deficit.

Experts suggest that soaring imports mount pressure on local currency as demand for the USD stood high for overseas purchases.

In the open market, the rupee shattered all previous records and hoevred over Rs322.

Following the dissolution of PDM government, Pakistani currency had lost over Rs15 against the dollar in retail dealings as former government ended all import restrictions in line with IMF demand.