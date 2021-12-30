Govt to present mini-budget today as opposition heading for showdown

ISLAMABAD – The federal government will present Rs360 billion mini-budget in the National Assembly session today (Thursday) for approval to tax around 144 goods at a 17 percent rate.

The National Assembly session will start at 4 pm today in which the much controversial mini-budget will be presented while the opposition alliance plans to counter the mini-budget and the 'surrender' of the State Bank's sovereignty.

According to the agenda of the National Assembly, Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will introduce the bill in the house.

Prices of several commodities including mobile phones, stationery, packaged food items, makeup articles are expected to spike as extra taxes will also be imposed on luxury items and imported vehicles. The government will also cut the development budget amounting to Rs200 billion.

Following the passage of the mini-budget, prices of, including power, gas, and petroleum products, will hike owing to the tough conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to sources.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has summoned three key sessions today to discuss matters related to the mini-budget, political and economic situation.

One of the meetings is of the parliamentary groups of parties included in the ruling alliance led by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). Federal minister for information Fawad Chaudhry earlier said that a separate cabinet meeting would be held on the issue of mini-budget during which all government allies would be taken into confidence.

On the other hand, the opposition parties held a meeting of its steering committee in which they chalked out a strategy to thwart government in its effort to get the mini-budget and money bill passed by the parliament.