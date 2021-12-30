One dead, 15 injured in Quetta blast
Web Desk
10:20 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
QUETTA – An explosion in Balochistan capital left one person dead and 15 others injured on Thursday, police said. 

According to the police, the blast took place near the Science College at Quetta's Jinnah Road.

The nature of the blast is still being investigated, with further investigation in process.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.

