Aima Baig's rock n roll rendition of ''Kahani Suno'' invites trolling

Lollywood's accomplished singer Aima Baig has been making headlines ever since she released a cover of the song Kahani Suno originally sung by Pakistani artist Kaifi Khalil.

Although Baig isn't the only artist to have presented her rendition, the 27-year-old star has been criticized for allegedly ruining the vibe of the song or so claimed by netizens. Luckily for Baig, her official cover received over two million views on YouTube despite the backlash. With yet another cringe-inducing performance, the Rent Free singer gave 'Kahani Suno' a shot, this time at a wedding function with a touch of a different genre.

Though the Balma Bhagora famed singer was seemingly enjoying herself surrounded by people who sang along, the Be Adab Be Mulahiza singer didn't receive a positive response from netizens who were having none of it.

For starters, Khalil's song was produced in an Indian Indie genre but the Loota Rey singer infused it with rock n' roll which irked many people online.

Disgruntled social media users lambasted the Aya Lariye famed singer leaving tons of comments and opinions.

On the work front, Baig's recent songs include Ye Aaj Mujh Ko Kya Hua, Balma Bhagora, Kuch To Hua Hai, Khawabon Mein, Loota Rey, and Pretty Face.