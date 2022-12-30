Brazilian soccer star Pelé passes away after prolonged battle with cancer

BRASILIA – Brazilian soccer legend Pelé died at the age of 82 after losing battle with cancer late on Thursday.

A social media post shared on his Instagram said "Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. On his journey, Edson enchanted the world with his genius in sport, stopped a war, carried out social works all over the world and spread what he most believed to be the cure for all our problems: love."

His health has been deteriorating in recent days and he was receiving treatment related to kidney and cardiac. Earlier, the members of an internationally famous footballer gathered at the medical facility where he was treated for worsening cancer.

The former goalkeeper was hospitalized in November, a year after a tumor was removed from his colon.

