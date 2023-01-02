Search

BusinessViral

Meezan Bank’s new exchange rate policy causes outrage in Pakistan

Web Desk 10:09 PM | 2 Jan, 2023
Meezan Bank’s new exchange rate policy causes outrage in Pakistan

A recent announcement by Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first Islamic banking institution, about the exchange rate has sparked an outrage on social media, with many customers venting their anger on the bank and vowing to stop using its services.

The development comes at a time when the Pakistani currency has gone into free fall against the US dollar. This situation has created dollar shortage in Pakistan and now banks are buying high-demand currency from open market to make payments.

Amid the shortage, several money exchange companies are offering the foreign currency Rs 25-30 above the market rate.

In a recent post, Meezan Bank said, “We would like to inform you that Banks can only settle Debit/Credit Card transactions on international merchants/websites by purchasing dollars from the open market. Hence, the conversion rate on these transactions is applied according to the prevailing open market rate, which may differ from the rate displayed on the international merchant website.”

With the recent announcement, Meezan Bank customers are charged a conversion rate of Rs250 or above, forcing many customers to take to social media to express their anger.

“This is not how banks usually operate. This means govt has restricted trading in inter bank market to show dollar is stable. For every other thing, banks will go to open market to purchase dollars. Or Meezan Bank here is just lying. And extorting money from consumers,” an angry user tweeted on Friday.  

https://twitter.com/shahrookhh/status/1608859897046904834

Others called it a disaster, saying dollar is expected to reach Rs 300.

Another user wrote, “Meezan Bank is overcharging 10 pecent extra fraud tax along with other mention 5.5% tax, so accumulated 15.5% huge tax by Meezan, All other bank charging 5.5% only."

Here’s how other people complained about the recent move of Meezan Bank.

Meezan Bank has yet to respond to the criticism on social media.

SBP imposes Rs290 million in fines on six banks

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Gold price in Pakistan hits all-time high of Rs187,200 per tola

09:47 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Here's how Babar Azam and other Pakistani cricketers welcomed New Year

02:32 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Shoe thrown at Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori during New Year's celebrations (VIDEO)

10:28 AM | 1 Jan, 2023

2023 Whatsapp Status: Here's best Wishes, Messages, And Statuses to ring in New Year

10:52 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Saudi Arabia announces new guidelines for travellers carrying Zamzam water

02:52 PM | 31 Dec, 2022

Mehwish Hayat raises temperature with new viral video

01:57 PM | 31 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Maulana Fazlur Rehman suspends all political activities as health ...

11:14 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 02, 2023

08:05 AM | 2 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 02, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.75
Euro EUR 260.5 263.1
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.6 299.6
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.55 69.15
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.1 65.7
Australian Dollar AUD 155.55 156.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168.15 169.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.35 2.41
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739.1 744.1
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144.1 145.3
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.48 22.78
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.97 169.27
Swedish Korona SEK 21.83 22.13
Swiss Franc CHF 242.75 244.50
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,200 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 158,780. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 144,630 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 165,350.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Karachi PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Islamabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Peshawar PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Quetta PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sialkot PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Attock PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujranwala PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Jehlum PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Multan PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Bahawalpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Gujrat PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nawabshah PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Chakwal PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Hyderabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Nowshehra PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Sargodha PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Faisalabad PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060
Mirpur PKR 185,200 PKR 2,060

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Profile: Babar Azam

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: