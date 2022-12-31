Search

Mehwish Hayat, Azfar Rehman set friendship goals

Web Desk 09:21 AM | 31 Dec, 2022
Lollywood celebrities are as wholesome off-screen as they seem on screen. With their decades-long careers and unparalleled love for each other, these celebrities have been the epitome of ride-or-die friendships. Of course, the list of these colleagues turned buddies isn't complete without mentioning Mehwish Hayat and Azfar Rehman. The Ishq Mein Teray stars have been going strong since their first project and celebrated their friendship.    

Sharing a great camaraderie with all of his female co-stars, the Dugdugi actor is great friends with Mehwish Hayat as the duo has been seen together in multiple projects. Celebrating a decade of their companionship, the Bichday Toh Ahsaas Hua actor took to Instagram to share a picture with the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress in Thailand.  

Rehman wrote, "Constants…. Celebrating 10years of friendship , travelling together & most importantly being there for each other … cheers to friendship …"

On the work front, Rehman was recently seen in Aakhir Kab Tak, Dour, Bisaat, Dil Awaiz, Dil Zaar Zaar, Zakham, and Angna.

On the other hand, Hayat was seen in Ms. Marvel, Chhalawa, Baaji, and London Nahi Jaunga.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Dec-2022/honey-singh-is-ready-to-collaborate-with-mehwish-hayat

Web Desk
