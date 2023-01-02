Search

BusinessViral

Why are Pakistani banks charging high dollar rate on credit card transactions?

Web Desk 10:09 PM | 2 Jan, 2023
Why are Pakistani banks charging high dollar rate on credit card transactions?

A recent announcement by Meezan Bank, Pakistan’s first Islamic banking institution, about the exchange rate has sparked an outrage on social media, with many customers venting their anger on the bank and vowing to stop using its services.

The development comes at a time when the Pakistani currency has gone into free fall against the US dollar. This situation has created dollar shortage in Pakistan and now banks are buying high-demand currency from open market to make payments.

Amid the shortage, several money exchange companies are offering the foreign currency Rs 25-30 above the market rate.

In a recent post, Meezan Bank said, “We would like to inform you that Banks can only settle Debit/Credit Card transactions on international merchants/websites by purchasing dollars from the open market. Hence, the conversion rate on these transactions is applied according to the prevailing open market rate, which may differ from the rate displayed on the international merchant website.”

With the recent announcement, Meezan Bank customers are charged a conversion rate of Rs250 or above, forcing many customers to take to social media to express their anger.

“This is not how banks usually operate. This means govt has restricted trading in inter bank market to show dollar is stable. For every other thing, banks will go to open market to purchase dollars. Or Meezan Bank here is just lying. And extorting money from consumers,” an angry user tweeted on Friday.

Others called it a disaster, saying dollar is expected to reach Rs 300.

Another user wrote, “Meezan Bank is overcharging 10 pecent extra fraud tax along with other mention 5.5% tax, so accumulated 15.5% huge tax by Meezan, All other bank charging 5.5% only."

Here’s how other people complained about the recent move of Meezan Bank.

Meezan Bank has yet to respond to the criticism on social media.

SBP imposes Rs290 million in fines on six banks

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

Pakistani cricketer Shan Masood set to tie the knot with Nische Khan on Jan 21

01:38 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas comes to Pakistani actors' defense over Major (r) Adil Raja’s 'honey traps' remarks

02:00 PM | 3 Jan, 2023

Gold price in Pakistan hits all-time high of Rs187,200 per tola

09:47 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Here's how Babar Azam and other Pakistani cricketers welcomed New Year

02:32 PM | 2 Jan, 2023

Wedding menu of Shahid Afridi’s daughter had these Pakistani dishes

11:04 AM | 31 Dec, 2022

Banks to remain closed for public on Jan 2

07:09 PM | 30 Dec, 2022
Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Advertisement

Latest

Imran Khan approaches LHC against ECP move to strip him of PTI ...

09:51 PM | 4 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 4, 2023

07:45 AM | 4 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 04, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.1 235.65
Euro EUR 263 265
UK Pound Sterling GBP 299 302
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.2 68.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 65.8 66.4
Australian Dollar AUD 160 161.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 602.95 607.45
Canadian Dollar CAD 171 172.5
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.04 29.39
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.33 2.38
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 741.02 746.02
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.4
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.58
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 168.85 170.15
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244.99 246.74
Thai Bhat THB 6.56 6.66

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs188,300 on Wednesday.

 The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 161,440. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 147,550 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 167,550.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 188,300 PKR 2,090

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Profile: Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: