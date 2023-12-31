Coke Studio producer Xulfi Khan shares folk cover of "Pasoori"

Coke Studio Season 14 has once again captured the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide, and at the helm of this musical extravaganza is the talented producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, better known as Xulfi.

Amidst the diverse and mesmerizing lineup of performances, one standout moment was Xulfi's heartfelt rendition of the globally beloved song 'Pasoori.' sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The chartbuster has made its way to the top global music videos chart on YouTube.

In a recent Instagram post, Khan delighted his followers by unveiling a heartwarming video. The video featured a group of immensely talented folk singers serenading him with their unique interpretation of the song. " I think this is my favourite rendition of Pasoori. Some incredible artists from Sadiqabad just having a wholesome jam moment together." he captioned the post.

The comment section was filled with praise from many internet users.