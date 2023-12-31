Coke Studio producer Xulfi Khan shares folk cover of "Pasoori"

Coke Studio Season 14 has once again captured the hearts of music enthusiasts worldwide, and at the helm of this musical extravaganza is the talented producer Zulfiqar Jabbar Khan, better known as Xulfi.
Amidst the diverse and mesmerizing lineup of performances, one standout moment was Xulfi's heartfelt rendition of the globally beloved song 'Pasoori.' sung by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The chartbuster has made its way to the top global music videos chart on YouTube.
In a recent Instagram post, Khan delighted his followers by unveiling a heartwarming video. The video featured a group of immensely talented folk singers serenading him with their unique interpretation of the song. " I think this is my favourite rendition of Pasoori. Some incredible artists from Sadiqabad just having a wholesome jam moment together." he captioned the post.
The comment section was filled with praise from many internet users.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Sunday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|284.15
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market on Sunday.
On Sunday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Karachi
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Islamabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Peshawar
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Quetta
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sialkot
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Attock
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujranwala
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Jehlum
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Multan
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Gujrat
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nawabshah
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Chakwal
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Hyderabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Nowshehra
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Sargodha
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Faisalabad
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
|Mirpur
|PKR 219,200
|PKR 2,542
