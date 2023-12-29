ECP revises election schedule for reserved seats

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has revised the schedule for various stages of the election for reserved seats for women and non-Muslims in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies.

According to the revised schedule, the last date for the scrutiny of the nomination papers is Jan 13, while the last date for filing appeals against decisions of the returning officers is Jan 16.

The revised list of candidates will be published on Jan 20. Candidates can withdraw their papers by Jan 22 and the final list of the contesting candidates will be released on Jan 23.

Amid an acute political and economic chaos in the country, Pakistan is going to hold the general elections nationwide on February 8, 2024.