Search

PakistanTop News

Gen Asim addresses farmers' convention, slams disinformation on social media

Web Desk
11:15 PM | 29 Dec, 2023
General Asim Munir
Source: File photo

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir said on Friday that disinformation on social media was causing anxiety and creating an impression that the state was gradually unravelling.

Gen Asim said this while addressing the National Farmers’ Convention where he told the participants not to pay attention to information carrying negative sentiments about the country.

“Rumours and negative things are being said about Pakistan,” he said. “But you should know only two states were established in the name of [Islam]: the state of Madinah and the state of Pakistan. This is not a coincidence.”

“By creating an atmosphere of anxiety, despair and chaos on social media, an impression is being created through false news that the state is losing its existence,” he continued.

The army chief said that agriculture and cattle rearing had been the vocation of almost every prophet since it took discipline and patience before yielding immense rewards. He noted the country had launched the Green Pakistan Initiative since it wanted to develop agriculture first.

“A major part of the income of Green Pakistan Initiative will go to the provinces, while the rest will be kept for farmers and agricultural research,” he said about the programme which he jointly inaugurated with former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in July. “The role of the army in this is only to serve the people and farmers.”

“Agriculture Malls will be set up in all districts where all kinds of agricultural facilities will be available to farmers,” he added.

The army chief maintained during the ceremony that Pakistan was the fastest growing country in Asia in the 1960s before the pace of its progress reduced.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:49 PM | 27 Dec, 2023

President Alvi slams Qureshi's manhandling, brutal action on ...

03:54 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

COAS Asim Munir joins Christian community in Christmas celebrations ...

06:00 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

General elections to take place on Feb 8, COAS Asim Munir assures ...

09:42 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

Internet services, social media apps fully restored in Pakistan after ...

10:16 PM | 17 Dec, 2023

Social media services 'disrupted' across Pakistan 'to sabotage PTI ...

10:22 AM | 15 Dec, 2023

COAS Asim, Antony Blinken discuss regional security, defence ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:12 AM | 30 Dec, 2023

Sections of Motorway M2, M3, and M4 closed amid heavy fog; Check latest update here

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 30 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30th December, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 30 Dec 2023

Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Saturday.

Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.4 281.4
Euro EUR 309 312
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.4 75.15
Australian Dollar AUD 190 191.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 749.87 757.87
Canadian Dollar CAD 211 213
China Yuan CNY 39.64 40.04
Danish Krone DKK 41.82 42.22
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.1 36.45
Indian Rupee INR 3.4 3.51
Japanese Yen JPY 1.45 1.53
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 917.31 926.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.04 61.64
New Zealand Dollar NZD 177.84 179.84
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.7 28
Omani Riyal OMR 732.58 740.58
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.73 78.43
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 28.26 28.56
Swiss Franc CHF 329.69 332.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.17 8.32

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates dip in Pakistan - Check today gold rates in Pakistan - 30 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 December 2023

On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,900, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,386.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,749, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,625 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,250 for each tola.

Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Karachi PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Islamabad PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Peshawar PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Quetta PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Sialkot PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Attock PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Gujranwala PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Jehlum PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Multan PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Bahawalpur PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Gujrat PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Nawabshah PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Chakwal PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Hyderabad PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Nowshehra PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Sargodha PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Faisalabad PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525
Mirpur PKR 220,900 PKR 2,525

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: