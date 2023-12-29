Gen Asim addresses farmers' convention, slams disinformation on social media

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir said on Friday that disinformation on social media was causing anxiety and creating an impression that the state was gradually unravelling.

Gen Asim said this while addressing the National Farmers’ Convention where he told the participants not to pay attention to information carrying negative sentiments about the country.

“Rumours and negative things are being said about Pakistan,” he said. “But you should know only two states were established in the name of [Islam]: the state of Madinah and the state of Pakistan. This is not a coincidence.”

“By creating an atmosphere of anxiety, despair and chaos on social media, an impression is being created through false news that the state is losing its existence,” he continued.

The army chief said that agriculture and cattle rearing had been the vocation of almost every prophet since it took discipline and patience before yielding immense rewards. He noted the country had launched the Green Pakistan Initiative since it wanted to develop agriculture first.

“A major part of the income of Green Pakistan Initiative will go to the provinces, while the rest will be kept for farmers and agricultural research,” he said about the programme which he jointly inaugurated with former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in July. “The role of the army in this is only to serve the people and farmers.”

“Agriculture Malls will be set up in all districts where all kinds of agricultural facilities will be available to farmers,” he added.

The army chief maintained during the ceremony that Pakistan was the fastest growing country in Asia in the 1960s before the pace of its progress reduced.