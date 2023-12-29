Gen Asim addresses farmers' convention, slams disinformation on social media

ISLAMABAD – Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir said on Friday that disinformation on social media was causing anxiety and creating an impression that the state was gradually unravelling.
Gen Asim said this while addressing the National Farmers’ Convention where he told the participants not to pay attention to information carrying negative sentiments about the country.
“Rumours and negative things are being said about Pakistan,” he said. “But you should know only two states were established in the name of [Islam]: the state of Madinah and the state of Pakistan. This is not a coincidence.”
“By creating an atmosphere of anxiety, despair and chaos on social media, an impression is being created through false news that the state is losing its existence,” he continued.
The army chief said that agriculture and cattle rearing had been the vocation of almost every prophet since it took discipline and patience before yielding immense rewards. He noted the country had launched the Green Pakistan Initiative since it wanted to develop agriculture first.
“A major part of the income of Green Pakistan Initiative will go to the provinces, while the rest will be kept for farmers and agricultural research,” he said about the programme which he jointly inaugurated with former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in July. “The role of the army in this is only to serve the people and farmers.”
“Agriculture Malls will be set up in all districts where all kinds of agricultural facilities will be available to farmers,” he added.
The army chief maintained during the ceremony that Pakistan was the fastest growing country in Asia in the 1960s before the pace of its progress reduced.
Pakistani currency ended 2023 on positive note against US dollar and other currencies in the open market.
In open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 281.4 for buying and 284.15 for selling on Saturday.
Euro comes down to 309 for buying and 312 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.4.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|281.4
|281.4
|Euro
|EUR
|309
|312
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358
|361.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.7
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.4
|75.15
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|190
|191.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|749.87
|757.87
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|211
|213
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.82
|42.22
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.1
|36.45
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.4
|3.51
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.45
|1.53
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.31
|926.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.04
|61.64
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|177.84
|179.84
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.7
|28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|732.58
|740.58
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.73
|78.43
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|28.26
|28.56
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|329.69
|332.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.17
|8.32
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed downward trend in wake of drop in the international market.
On Saturday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs220,900, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs189,386.
Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,749, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,625 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,250 for each tola.
Globally, the precious yellow metal continued negative trajectory and reached $2,062.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Karachi
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Quetta
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Attock
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Multan
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 220,900
|PKR 2,525
