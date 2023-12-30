Winter vacation in KP schools not extended

The education department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday dismissed the reports about extension in the winter vacation as baseless.

The education department said there was no truth in the reports circulating on social media about extension in winter vacation. It added that schools will reopen in Peshawar and other parts of the province on January 1 according to the schedule.

