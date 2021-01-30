Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid mourns mother's death

09:08 PM | 30 Jan, 2021
Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid mourns mother's death
LAHORE – Pakistani film actress Neelo Begum, who is mother of renowned actor Shaan Shahid, died on Saturday.

“It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator .may ALLAH bless her,” Shaan wrote on Twitter.

Neelo was born on 30 June 1940 in Bhera, Sargodha. Cynthia Alexander Fernandes was her real name. 

At age 16, she appeared in Bhowani Junction (1956), a Hollywood film shot in and around Lahore. She shot to fame in Pakistani films when she performed on the song "Aaye mausam, rangilay suhanay" in the film Saat Lakh (1957).

As the new of her demise surfaced, social media is inundated with messages of grief and condolences.

