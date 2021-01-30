Pakistani actor Shaan Shahid mourns mother's death
LAHORE – Pakistani film actress Neelo Begum, who is mother of renowned actor Shaan Shahid, died on Saturday.
“It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator .may ALLAH bless her,” Shaan wrote on Twitter.
It is with the saddest of heart I share the departure of my mother as she has gone to her creator .may ALLAH bless her ❤️🙏🏼— Shaan Shahid (@mshaanshahid) January 30, 2021
Neelo was born on 30 June 1940 in Bhera, Sargodha. Cynthia Alexander Fernandes was her real name.
At age 16, she appeared in Bhowani Junction (1956), a Hollywood film shot in and around Lahore. She shot to fame in Pakistani films when she performed on the song "Aaye mausam, rangilay suhanay" in the film Saat Lakh (1957).
As the new of her demise surfaced, social media is inundated with messages of grief and condolences.
إِنَّا لِلّهِ وَإِنَّـا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ— Zartaj Gul Wazir (@zartajgulwazir) January 30, 2021
Sharing your grief. May Allah bless her soul. Aameen. 🙏
Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raj'ioon. May Allah swt grant your mother Jannah and give you and your entire family sabr in this time of sorrow - Ameen ❤️😔— roxanaAunty (@roxmiaen) January 30, 2021
انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون اللہ ان کو جنت الفردوس میں جگہ ادا کرے اور آپ سب کو صبر عطار کرے یقینا ھم سب کو بھی ایک دن یہ دنیا چھوڑنا ہے مگر ماں کے جانے کا دکھ بہت بڑا دکھ ہے۔— Shahbaz Choudhary (@Shchoudhary) January 30, 2021
