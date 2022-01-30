Islamabad United to kickstart their PSL-7 campaign against Peshawar Zalmi today

KARACHI – Two-time champions of Pakistan Super League, Islamabad United will face confident Zalmi in their first match of the PSL 2022 on Sunday (today).

The fifth game of the Pakistan Super League will start at 2:30 pm at National Stadium in Karachi.

United in the previous Squad broke the record for most group stage wins in a single edition of Pakistan’s flagship cricket league as they won 8 out of their 10 matches. The franchise now has an almost complete squad available for the high-octane clash.

Meanwhile, Peshawar will come with the aim to continue their winning momentum in a high-octane clash at National Stadium Karachi. Zalmi earlier pulled off an amazing run-chase against Quetta Gladiators to register their first points on the PSL points table.

Wahab Riaz and wicket-keeper batter Kamran Akmal will join their team's practice session as they have completed their quarantine period. Earlier, both seasoned players were forced to miss Peshawar Zalmi's first game.

In 16 matches between the two teams in PSL history, Peshawar Zalmi bagged eight of them and United clinched seven games while one game was abandoned.

Squads

Islamabad Possible XI – Shadab Khan (c), Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange

Peshawar Possible XI – Wahab Riaz (c), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Usman Qadir, Sameen Gul, Pat Brown