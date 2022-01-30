PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars win the toss and elect to bowl first against Karachi Kings

KARACHI – Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to field first against Karachi Kings in the sixth fixture of the Pakistan Super League 2022 at National Stadium, Karachi on Sunday.

Babar-led Karachi Kings haven’t made a great start to their campaign in the seventh edition as they lost both starting games. Following an early setback, they are looking to perform better in the crucial encounter against the Lahore Qalandars.

Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators have thrashed Karachi Kings in their first and second matches and the comeback in today’s game is the only way to be in a positive spirit.

It’s Karachi vs Lahore. Karachi will play in front of their home crowd. The fans are ready. The teams are ready. Waiting for an epic contest as always! #HBLPSL7 l #LevelHai l #KKvLQ pic.twitter.com/rFxZi1oedE — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) January 30, 2022

Mohammed Nabi also struggled to hit the straps as he only managed to score 17 runs in 10 deliveries and the whole squad played with a defensive approach. Sharjeel Khan was the only batsman to score the highest in the match.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir missed the last game against Quetta after contracting Covid and now Mohammad Imran, Aamer Yamin, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Ilyas, and Lewis Gregory are looking to face the batting side of Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars, which is led by a new captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, lost their opener against Rizwan-led Sultans after a tight clash on Saturday. Chasing 207, Multan needed 16 off the last over from Haris Rauf but Khushdil Shah, who came into bat after Sohaib Maqsood lost his wicket at a critical stage, played well.

Fakhar Zaman smashed 76 and was backed by Kamran Ghulam. On the bowling side, Rashid Khan and David Wiese were in form but the duo failed to impress fans.

So far, both Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings have played 13 matches. Karachi Kings managed to bag 8 games while Qalandars only clinched 5 matches.

Squads

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Chris Jordan, Imad Wasim (all Platinum), Mohammad Amir, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi (all Diamond), Joe Clarke (Brand Ambassador), Aamir Yamin, Sharjeel Khan (all both Gold), Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Imran, Rohail Nazir, Tom Abell, Umaid Asif (all Silver), Faisal Akram, Qasim Akram (Emerging), Romario Shepherd and Talha Ahsan (both Supplementary)

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, (all Platinum), Haris Rauf (Diamond, Brand Ambassador), David Wiese, Mohammad Hafeez (both Diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Harry Brook, Phil Salt (all Gold), Ahmed Daniyal, Dean Foxcroft, Sohail Akhtar, Kamran Ghulam, Zeeshan Ashraf (all Silver), Maaz Khan, Zaman Khan (both Emerging), Samit Patel and Syed Faridoum Mehmood (Supplementary)