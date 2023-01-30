At least 28 killed, over 150 injured in Peshawar suicide bombing

PESHAWAR – At least 28 people were killed and over 150 injured in a suicide blast in a mosque near Peshawar's Police Lines area on Monday.
Reports in local media suggest that the suicide bomber blew himself up when worshippers gathered in the mosque for afternoon prayers. A part of the mosque was also caved in due to the intensity of the blast.
Rescue teams and security forces were dispatched to the area which is said to be near Police Secretariat in the northern city.
Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as injured drenched in blood were shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar for first aid.
پشاور میں پولیس لائنز کی مسجد میں نماز ظہر کے دوران دھماکے کے نتیجے میں ابھی تک کی اطلاعات کے مطابق 50 افراز زخمی ہیں۔#Peshawar pic.twitter.com/XxRn1dFA7u— Khurram Iqbal (@khurram143) January 30, 2023
The blast was said to be quite powerful as its noise was heard miles away.
The incident in a sensitive region also raised eyebrows as residents have to cross several police check posts to enter the area.
The latest terror incident occurred a year after a deadly bombing kills 63 in a Shia mosque in Kocha Risaldar area of Peshawar.
Security beefed up in capital
As the KP's capital was rocked by a deadly suicide attack, the Islamabad police on the direction of Inspector General Dr Akbar Nasir Khan issued directions for a security high-alert to be placed in the city.
Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Muhammad Azam Khan imposed a medical emergency in all hospitals of Peshawar. The interim CM also instructed rescue organisations to speed up relief activities.
زخمیوں کو فوری طور ہسپتال منتقل کرنے کے لئے ہنگامی اقدامات یقینی بنائے جائیں، نگران وزیراعلی محمد اعظم خان
ہسپتالوں میں منتقل کئے جانے والے زخمیوں کو بروقت طبی امداد کی فراہمی کو یقینی بنایا جائے، نگران وزیراعلی محمد اعظم خان کی متعلقہ حکام کو ہدایت— Chief Minister KP (@KPChiefMinister) January 30, 2023
The CM has ordered to ensure immediate measures to transfer the injured to the hospital, directing the concerned authorities to provide timely medical assistance to the injured who are being shifted to hospitals.
Meanwhile, the provincial health department had announced a “medical emergency” in the city in the wake of the Police Lines Peshawar bomb blast.
Inspector General of Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan also issued orders to beef up the security in the federal capital after the Peshawar blast.
اسلام آباد کیپیٹل پولیس تھرمل امیجنگ کی صلاحیت سے لیس ہے۔
شہری دوران سفر اپنے شناختی دستاویزات ہمراہ رکھیں۔
شہری دوران چیکنگ پولیس کے ساتھ تعاون کریں۔— Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) January 30, 2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 11:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs211,900 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs181,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,900
|PKR 2,370
