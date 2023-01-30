Shehnaaz Gill all set to play lead role in Nikkhil Advani's next film

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to fame from Bigg Boss 13, is thriving professionally. She has achieved success and motivated many.
The 30-year-old is the topic of discussion after landing a role in Salman Khan's movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The trailer was released on January 25th, and fans were shocked by her performance. She has achieved further success with the addition of another major film project.
The Honsla Rakh star has now been roped in to play a part in Nikkhil Advani’s next. She has been cast in a project led by women, also starring Vaani Kapoor.
Reports indicate the film is female-led with substantial roles for each actress. Shooting, postponed last year due to weather, is set to commence in March in Bhopal. Shehnaaz is preparing for her character by honing her acting skills through training.
The film will be helmed by Mitakshara Kumar, who is currently busy with Heeramandi, a series created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She has also assisted him on movies like Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.
On the work front, Gill appeared in several Indian TV projects, she rose to fame after her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss where she finished third.
