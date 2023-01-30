State Bank trashes dollar rate capping caused $3 billion loss

KARACHI – Pakistan’s central bank dismissed the reports claiming that capping the price of US dollar caused loss of $3 billion in remittances and exports.
The development comes as the Pakistani rupee plunged around 10 percent against USD last week, in a biggest one-day drop in over two decades as Exchange Companies decided to remove the cap on the US dollar, in a bid to end the hike in artificial demand for the dollar in the market.
State Bank of Pakistan now cleared the air in a press release, calling reports incorrect, citing a number of factors. “Export of goods have been facing headwinds due to moderating demand in international markets as most of our major trading partners are going through a period of monetary tightening,” the SBP said.
It added that the US Federal Funds rate has surged from 0.25 percent in March 2022 to 4.5 percent to date; suggesting a noticeable global monetary tightening.
The bank further maintained that inflation has been higher in the developed world, eating into the purchasing power of consumers, and mentioned that factors like floods and ensuing supply disruptions have negatively impacted exports.
“In this backdrop, linking the decline in exports to a relatively stable exchange rate is not appropriate,” it said.
The press release further mentioned that “workers’ remittances were gradually tapering off from an all-time high level of $3.1 billion achieved in April 2022 due to Eid-related flows.”
The decline in exports and remittances is a result of number of exogenous factors and domestic reasons and it wouldn’t be appropriate to ascribe it to the exchange rate only, the State Bank justified.
The development comes as foreign reserves held by the central bank plunged to $3.6 billion, not enough to cover monthly imports as the government desperately taking harsh steps for the revival of the IMF stalled loan program.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 30, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|270
|272.5
|Euro
|EUR
|275.75
|278.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|313
|316
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|69.75
|70.45
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|67.25
|67.9
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|178.5
|180.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|644.19
|652.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|187.5
|189.7
|China Yuan
|CNY
|35.71
|36.11
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|35.38
|35.78
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|30.94
|31.29
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.97
|3.08
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.53
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|793.09
|802.09
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|57.02
|57.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|156.69
|158.69
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|24.46
|24.75
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|629.39
|637.39
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|66.54
|67.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|184.38
|186.38
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|23.51
|23.81
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|263.01
|265.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.38
|7.52
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs208,400 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,670.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs158,400 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 179,300.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 208,400
|PKR 2,370
