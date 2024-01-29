Soldier martyred after Pakistani peacekeepers ambushed between Sudan, South Sudan

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom while four others participating in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission sustained injuries in the attack in disputed area between Sudan and South Sudan, according to the military’s media wing.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a convoy of Pakistani peacekeepers was ambushed in Abyei while escorting two local patients to a hospital.

Pakistani peacekeepers responded effectively and forced the militants to retreat. However, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Tariq, the resident of Badin, embraced martyrdom while four individuals including two officers were injured.

The ISPR maintained that Pakistan’s peacekeeping contingents have always distinguished themselves by virtue of their professionalism and devotion to duty.

“Pakistan remains committed to its role as a responsible member of the international community and will continue to contribute towards global peace and stability under the auspices of the United Nations,” it added.

So far, 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid their lives while serving the cause of peace around the world.