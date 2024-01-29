Search

PakistanTop News

Soldier martyred after Pakistani peacekeepers ambushed between Sudan, South Sudan

Web Desk
10:59 PM | 29 Jan, 2024
Soldier martyred after Pakistani peacekeepers ambushed between Sudan, South Sudan

RAWALPINDI – A soldier of Pakistan Army has embraced martyrdom while four others participating in the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission sustained injuries in the attack in disputed area between Sudan and South Sudan, according to the military’s media wing. 

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement that a convoy of Pakistani peacekeepers was ambushed in Abyei while escorting two local patients to a hospital.

Pakistani peacekeepers responded effectively and forced the militants to retreat. However, during the exchange of fire, Sepoy Muhammad Tariq, the resident of Badin, embraced martyrdom while four individuals including two officers were injured.

The ISPR maintained that Pakistan’s peacekeeping contingents have always distinguished themselves by virtue of their professionalism and devotion to duty.

“Pakistan remains committed to its role as a responsible member of the international community and will continue to contribute towards global peace and stability under the auspices of the United Nations,” it added.

So far, 181 Pakistani peacekeepers have laid their lives while serving the cause of peace around the world.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:49 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

PTI's Sanam Javed re-arrested in terror case moments after release

09:04 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Iran's Foreign Minister lands in Pakistan after restoration of ...

02:43 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Police swing into action as PTI gears for first power show today ...

02:15 PM | 28 Jan, 2024

Pakistani news anchor Iram Chaudhry passes away 

06:58 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

Nine Pakistani nationals shot dead in Iran, confirms ambassador

03:03 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

British-Pakistani doctor saves woman’s life mid-flight using Apple ...

Most viewed

09:32 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Punjab to receive rains in coming days after prolonged dry winter

05:40 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan decides to introduce new currency notes of all denominations

10:10 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Prosecutor seeks ‘life sentence, or death penalty for Imran Khan in ...

01:53 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

TV show host Ashfaque Satti booked for assaulting third wife

09:02 AM | 27 Jan, 2024

Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir appointed as new interim DG FIA

01:40 PM | 27 Jan, 2024

TV journalists, YouTubers summoned by FIA in ‘anti-judiciary’ ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:29 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Pakistan's rising star Annural Khalid makes history as Spotify's first RADAR artist

Gold & Silver Rate

01:31 PM | 29 Jan, 2024

Gold prices move up in Pakistan amid surge in global rates

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - Check 29 Jan 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 29, 2024 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279 for buying and 281.45 for selling.

On Monday, Euro stands at 303 for buying and 306 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 359.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 29 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279  281.45 
Euro EUR 303  306
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5  359.5 
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6  77.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.6
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.55 752.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.7 41.1
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.71 918.71
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.54 26.84
Omani Riyal OMR 727.19 735.19
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.91 77.61
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.7 325.2
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 29 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 29th January 2024                                              ...

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: