Pakistani FM holds meetings with Bahraini King, PM

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday held meetings with Bahrain King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama.

At a meeting with Qureshi, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa highlighted the depth of historical relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the Republic of Pakistan that are based on mutual understanding, confidence, respect and cooperation.

He was speaking after receiving Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi who is on a visit to the kingdom to participate in the Bahrain-Pakistan Joint Committee meeting.

The King welcomed the Pakistani foreign minister who conveyed him the greetings and appreciation of Pakistani President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan. He asked the foreign minister to convey his greetings to the Pakistani president and the prime minister and his best wishes to Pakistani people over growth and development.

The King praised the outcome of the Bahrain-Pakistan Joint Committee meeting which will further enhance bilateral cooperation in various fields. He also lauded the advanced level of bilateral relations and common keenness to further consolidate them.

The King commended the role of the Pakistani community and its remarkable contribution to the kingdom’s development.

Discussions also focused on regional and international developments of mutual concern.

The Pakistani foreign minister thanked the King for the gracious welcome and unwavering support to friendly relations between the two countries.

Honoured to call on His Majesty King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa today & to convey warm wishes of President @ArifAlvi and the Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI to his Majesty. Pakistan and Bahrain enjoy a close and fraternal relationship deeply rooted in common faith and history. pic.twitter.com/MdSOG4pXXv — Shah Mahmood Qureshi (@SMQureshiPTI) July 29, 2021

Talking to Bahrain's Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa in Manama on Thursday, Qureshi said that Pakistan was following the agenda of economic development in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that Pakistan wanted to enhance economic linkages with the Kingdom of Bahrain. The two sides also discussed matters related to welfare of the Pakistani community in Bahrain.

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa appreciated Pakistani community's role in progress of Bahrain. He commended Pakistan's cooperation in enhancing Bahrain's defence capability. He conveyed his good wishes for Prime Minister Imran Khan and people of Pakistan.