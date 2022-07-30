Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga wins hearts with KPL official anthem

Talent powerhouse Aima Baig has teamed up with Sahir Ali Bagga for Kashmir Premier League KPL Anthem and needless to say, the cricket buffs are loving the thrilling song and are super hyped.

The KPL has released its much-awaited official anthem for the upcoming second edition. The video of the anthem features international stars Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, and Kamran Akmal.

"Peppy, energetic, and passionate - these words sum up the official anthem of KPL 2. Sung by the talented duo, Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga, this anthem hits the right chords to get you in the groove. #KPL #KheloAazadiSe #KPL2022," read the caption on Twitter.

Rawalakot Hawks will defend the title followed by two new editions to the teams' roster; Mirpur Royals and Jammu Janbaz. Other teams include Kotli Lions, Bagh Stallions, Overseas Warriors, and Muzaffarabad Tigers. The event will take place in the picturesque Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.