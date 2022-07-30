Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga wins hearts with KPL official anthem
Web Desk
07:02 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga wins hearts with KPL official anthem
Source: Youtube
Share

Talent powerhouse Aima Baig has teamed up with Sahir Ali Bagga for Kashmir Premier League KPL Anthem and needless to say, the cricket buffs are loving the thrilling song and are super hyped.

The KPL has released its much-awaited official anthem for the upcoming second edition. The video of the anthem features international stars Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Aamir Yamin, and Kamran Akmal.

"Peppy, energetic, and passionate - these words sum up the official anthem of KPL 2. Sung by the talented duo, Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga, this anthem hits the right chords to get you in the groove. #KPL #KheloAazadiSe #KPL2022," read the caption on Twitter.

Rawalakot Hawks will defend the title followed by two new editions to the teams' roster; Mirpur Royals and Jammu Janbaz. Other teams include Kotli Lions, Bagh Stallions, Overseas Warriors, and Muzaffarabad Tigers. The event will take place in the picturesque Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

Aima Baig trolled over new photo 01:28 PM | 1 Jul, 2022

Popular singer Aima Baig rose to the pinnacle of fame with her blockbuster songs and now she is winning hearts in the ...

More From This Category
Yumna Zaidi pens a heartfelt note for her parents ...
05:54 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Mehwish Hayat sets the temperature soaring with ...
05:14 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Syeda Bushra believes Aamir Liaquat's widow Dania ...
04:53 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
Mahira Khan's production debut 'Baarwan Khiladi' ...
04:21 PM | 30 Jul, 2022
‘No pain, No gain’ – Saba Qamar gives ...
11:43 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
Shehroz Sabzwari is excited as second wife Sadaf ...
10:13 PM | 29 Jul, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aima Baig and Sahir Ali Bagga wins hearts with KPL official anthem
07:02 PM | 30 Jul, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr