‘No pain, No gain’ – Saba Qamar flaunts fitness goals in new video

11:43 AM | 30 Jul, 2022
Lollywood diva Saba Qamar's impeccable acting skills and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.

The 37-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.

This time around, the Hindi Medium star gave an insight into her workout routine and the effort she puts in for her stylish looks and perfect physique.

Sharing the video in Instagram story section, she also pushed the fans to do some efforts to keep themselves fit as she captioned the video as: “No Pain No Gain”.

On the work front, Saba Qamar has gained widespread applause after her impeccable acting in the films Ghabrana Nahi Hai and Kamli. She was also praised for her current drama Fraud.

