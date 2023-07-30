At least 30 dead, scores injured in deadly blast in JUI-F workers' convention in Bajaur

WANA - A deadly blast took place at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) workers' convention in Bajaur’s Khar, in which at least thirty people have been killed.

Initial reports said dozens of people suffered critical injuries after being hurt in the explosion. Local authorities and rescuers are now shifting injured and deceased to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have cordoned off the area, and clearance operation is underway.

UPDATE:

Locals and Police officials in Bajaur now report at least 5 deaths, while District Rescue Service reports that 30 people have been injured in the blast. “The death toll may rise. Emergency status has been imposed in District Headquarters Hospital Khar,” a local health… https://t.co/g5kWNim8ms pic.twitter.com/hxrjtdJ00Z — The Khorasan Diary (@khorasandiary) July 30, 2023

Condolences started pouring in while JUIF leadership called on local authorities to ensure the best medical aid for the injured.

The members of the right-wing party deplored sheer terrorism and called it against jihad to take the lives of civilians.

The incident also raised questions about the security arrangements for the convention which was attended by hundreds of people.

More to follow...



