Chinese vice premier to arrive in Pakistan today to celebrate ‘Decade of CPEC’

ISLAMABAD – Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng will be arriving in Islamabad on Sunday for a three-day visit to Pakistan. One of the key highlights of his visit will be his attendance at the 10th-anniversary celebrations of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a significant project under the Belt and Road Initiative.

During his stay, the Chinese Vice Premier is scheduled to meet with President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to discuss matters of mutual interest and cooperation.

He Lifeng has been a prominent figure in China’s international economic relations and has played a crucial role in the successful implementation of various CPEC projects in Pakistan during his tenure as Chairman of the National Development and Reform Commission.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch emphasized that Vice Premier Lifeng’s visit is part of the regular high-level exchanges and dialogues between Pakistan and China. It reflects the continued commitment of both countries to strengthen their All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.