Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to arrive in Lahore today
02:57 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
Share
LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive in Lahore today (Tuesday), aiming to mobilize his party in the Punjab province.
According to media details, Bilawal Bhutto will preside over important party meetings in the city.
He is also scheduled to address PPP workers via video link and also meet provincial leadership of party during his visit.
Earlier, Bilawal visited the city to launch an anti-government campaign; however, due to coronavirus pandemic he had suspend all political activities.
- Pakistan nears 213,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,395 confirmed dead10:01 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to discuss 14-point ...09:33 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
- COVID-19: Balochistan extends 'smart lockdown' till July 1509:02 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan stands resolute, vigilant against destabilizing forces: FM ...08:26 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan govt likely to revise petrol prices again11:48 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
Omair Rana accused of sexual harassment by female students
04:58 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Coty to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West’s beauty line03:42 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Haroon Rashid ties the knot with Farwa Hussain03:26 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- I regret not talking to Sushant, could've have given him a broader ...03:03 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020