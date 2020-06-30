Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to arrive in Lahore today
02:57 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to arrive in Lahore today
LAHORE - Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will arrive in Lahore today (Tuesday), aiming to mobilize his party in the Punjab province.

According to media details, Bilawal Bhutto will preside over important party meetings in the city.

He is also scheduled to address PPP workers via video link and also meet provincial leadership of party during his visit.

Earlier, Bilawal visited the city to launch an anti-government campaign; however, due to coronavirus pandemic he had suspend all political activities.

