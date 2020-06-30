Coronavirus pandemic not even close to over: WHO
12:30 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
Coronavirus pandemic not even close to over: WHO
GENEVA - The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that coronavirus pandemic is not even close to being over as global death toll passed half a million.

In a statement in Geneva, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that number of infections recorded worldwide rose to more than 10 million and cases surge in Latin America and the United States (US).

He said lockdown measures have crippled global economy.

The WHO chief warned that the pandemic is actually speeding up.

