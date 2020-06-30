Coty to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West’s beauty line

Kim Kardashian West sold a 20 percent stake in her beauty brand to Coty for $200 million. The deal values her business at $1 billion.

Coty will acquire 20% of KKW Beauty in this new partnership,

"We are thrilled to welcome one of the most influential beauty icons to the Coty family: @kimkardashian West!" Coty announced on Instagram on Monday. "With Kim’s influence and our deep expertise in prestige beauty we will build a beauty powerhouse and enter new beauty categories together."

Earlier this year, the beauty company also bought 51 % of Kylie Jenner's beauty business.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

