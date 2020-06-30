Ex-Speaker GB Assembly dies of coronavirus

GILGIT CITY – Malik Miskeen, who served as former Speaker of Gilgit-Baltistan Legislative Assembly, passed away on Tuesday.

The 75-year-old was under treatment after testing positive for CoVID-19 infection. He reportedly had co-morbidity issues, including Hypertension and Diabetes.

Malik Miskeen was a very influential politician belonging to the Diamer district of Gilgit-Baltistan. He was elected from the constituency of Tangeer district Diamer several times.

He breathed his last at the Combined Military Hospital Gilgit.