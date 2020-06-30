GB Scouts Wing raised for Diamer Bhasha Dam project security
LAHORE – In a major development, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Scouts for raising a GB Scouts Wing for security of Diamer Bhasha Dam Project.
The MoU signing ceremony was held at WAPDA House on Monday. WAPDA General Manager (HRD) Brig. Shoaib Taqi (Retd) and GB Scouts Director General (DG) Brig. Zia-ur-Rehman signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations. WAPDA Member (Water) and GM (Diamer Bhasha Dam Project) Amir Bashir Chaudhry and other senior WAPDA security officers also witnessed signing of the MoU.
The GB Scouts Wing for Diamer-Bhasha Dam Project is a significant omen for implementation of the project.
Since Diamer-Bhasha Dam is being constructed in a remote area, the adequate security measures in the project area are of immense importance for smooth and timely completion of the project. The GB Scouts Wing will play an important role for providing safe and secure working environment in the project area by utilizing their professional capabilities to the maximum for putting in place an effective security mechanism in the project area.
The multi-purpose Diamer Bhasha Dam is being constructed on River Indus, 40 kilometers downstream of Chilas town. The project is scheduled to be completed in 2028-29.
