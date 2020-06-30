Haroon Rashid ties the knot with Farwa Hussain

03:26 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
Haroon Rashid ties the knot with Farwa Hussain
From grand events to the comfort of our homes, wedding season may have changed its usual vibe, but it definitely hasn't stopped  Pakistani’s from getting hitched amid lockdown. After all, the show must go on!

Pakistani singer Haroon Rashid has officially tied the knot with Farwa Hussain in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.

The couple could be seen wearing traditional white and golden attire.

The newlyweds are smiling bright in almost every picture and look completely in love.

Congratulations to the happy couple! 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!

