Haroon Rashid ties the knot with Farwa Hussain
03:26 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
Share
From grand events to the comfort of our homes, wedding season may have changed its usual vibe, but it definitely hasn't stopped Pakistani’s from getting hitched amid lockdown. After all, the show must go on!
Pakistani singer Haroon Rashid has officially tied the knot with Farwa Hussain in an intimate Nikkah ceremony.
The couple could be seen wearing traditional white and golden attire.
The newlyweds are smiling bright in almost every picture and look completely in love.
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more!
- Indian troops kill two more Kashmiri youth in IOK10:52 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
- Punjab imposes smart lockdown in eight more areas of Rawalpindi10:40 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan nears 213,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,395 confirmed dead10:01 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to discuss 14-point ...09:33 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
- COVID-19: Balochistan extends 'smart lockdown' till July 1509:02 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
Omair Rana accused of sexual harassment by female students
04:58 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Coty to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West’s beauty line03:42 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
-
- I regret not talking to Sushant, could've have given him a broader ...03:03 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020