I regret not talking to Sushant, could've have given him a broader spectrum in life: Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has shared a new episode on YouTube, in which he talks about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. In the video he recalls his first interaction with Sushant and speaks about coping with life problems.

He shared how disturbed and upset he was after hearing about Sushant's tragic demise.

"I met Sushant in Olive in Mumbai when I was about to leave India in 2016. A boy was approaching with long hair; I did not feel a lot of confidence when somebody told me he would be portraying the role of MS Dhoni in a biopic," said Akhtar.

Shoaib lauded the late actor for his performance in one of his biggest hits, MS Dhoni and admitted that "he regrets not talking to him."

"I should have accosted him and shared my life experiences with him. This may have given him a broader spectrum in life," he shared.

He proceeds to discuss that ending your life should never be the last option. Ups and downs are a part of life and if one is facing any sort of difficulties in life then it's important for them to open up to close friends or family. Shoaib also gives the example of when Deepika Padukone was suffering from depression and reached out for professional help.

“Sushant also needed such help, and probably he was taking it also. But he should have shared his problems with his strong-minded friends,” concluded Shoaib.

Rajput passed away on June 14. The 34-year-old star, known for films like “Kai Po Che!”, “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story”, “Chhichhore”, was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment, sending shockwaves in the film industry and elsewhere.

