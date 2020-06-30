Indian troops kill two more Kashmiri youth in IOK
Share
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today (Tuesday), taking the number of youth killed in the district since yesterday to five.
According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Waghama area of the district.
The operation was going on till last reports came in. The authorities also suspended mobile internet services and sealed all entry and exit points in the area.
The troops killed three Kashmiri youth during a similar operation in Runipora area of the district, yesterday.
- Call Of Duty Modern Warfare And Warzone receive a massive mid-season ...10:44 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
-
- Toshakhana case: AC issues arrest warrant against Zardari10:21 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 209,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,304 confirmed ...09:42 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
- UN strongly condemns terrorist attack on PSX in Karachi08:29 AM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Danish Taimoor wishes to learn singing05:12 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
- Sushant Singh Rajput gave up a scholarship to Stanford to pursue ...03:53 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
- Katy Perry opens up about suicidal thoughts02:17 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020