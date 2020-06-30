Indian troops kill two more Kashmiri youth in IOK
Indian troops kill two more Kashmiri youth in IOK
SRINAGAR - Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism, martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Islamabad district, today (Tuesday), taking the number of youth killed in the district since yesterday to five.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the youth were killed by the troops during a cordon and search operation in Waghama area of the district.

The operation was going on till last reports came in. The authorities also suspended mobile internet services and sealed all entry and exit points in the area.

The troops killed three Kashmiri youth during a similar operation in Runipora area of the district, yesterday.

