LHC constitutes 7-member bench to hear Model Town JIT case
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:05 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
LHC constitutes 7-member bench to hear Model Town JIT case
Share

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has constituted a seven-member bench for hearing petitions against new joint investigation team (JIT), formed to probe 2014 Model Town incident.

The bench, headed by LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan ,included Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Ms Aalia Neelum, Justice Sardar Muhammad Sarfraz Dogar, Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, and Justice Farooq Haider.

The seven-member bench will hear the petitions on July 3.

The petitions were filed by former Punjab police inspector Rizwan Qadir and constable Khurram Rafiq, facing trial in the Model Town incident.

The petitioners had submitted that a judicial inquiry and a JIT had already investigated the 2014 firing incident. They contended that new JIT was formed in violation of the law.

A three member bench had suspended a notification for formation of new JIT probing Model Town incident, by a two, one majority vote on March 22, 2019.

More From This Category
PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to ...
09:33 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
COVID-19: Balochistan extends 'smart lockdown' ...
09:02 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
Pakistan stands resolute, vigilant against ...
08:26 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
LGS fires four faculty members for sexually ...
11:02 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
PM takes a jibe at opposition over corruption in ...
09:22 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
Pakistan court shoots down plea against ...
08:51 PM | 30 Jun, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Omair Rana accused of sexual harassment by female students
04:58 PM | 30 Jun, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr