Mohammad Hafeez, five other cricketers tested negative for coronavirus

12:51 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
Mohammad Hafeez, five other cricketers tested negative for coronavirus
LAHORE - Six more Pakistan cricketers have been tested negative for COVID-19 for second time in three days.

According to media reports, the cricketers are now eligible to join the national team in Worcestershire after their tests returned as negative.

On 29 June, the cricketers , include Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz, were retested following a first negative test on 26 June.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will now start making their travel arrangements and the departure details will be shared in due course.

