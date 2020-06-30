Nigar Johar becomes first female lieutenant general in Pakistan Army

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has appointed Nigar Johar as a Lieutenant General, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday.

She is the first woman officer in the history of the country’s armed forces to reach the three-star rank. She has now become the first Surgeon General of Pakistan Army, the military's media wing added.

Major General Nigar Johar, HI (M) promoted as Lieutenant General.

She is the 1st female officer to be promoted as Lieutenant General. The officer has been appointed as 1st female Surgeon General of Pak Army. Lieutenant General Nigar Johar hails from Panjpeer, District Swabi KPK. pic.twitter.com/ytw8YvSz76 — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) June 30, 2020

Johar hails from the Panjpeer village in Swabi district. In 2017, she became the third woman in the country’s history to hold the rank of a major general in the Pakistan Army.