OIC strongly condemns armed attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi
JEDDAH – The General Secretariat of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) vehemently condemned the gunmen attack targeting the stock exchange in Karachi.
The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef A. Al-Othaimeen, offered his heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families and relatives of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, expressing his hope for a speedy recovery for the injured.
#OIC General Secretariat strongly condemned the armed attack on #KarachiStockExchange in the Islamic Republic of #Pakistan. Secretary General of Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen, extended his sincere condolences & sympathy to the victims, Government & the people of #Pakistan. #Karachi pic.twitter.com/HFbN8TwCsJ— OIC (@OIC_OCI) June 30, 2020
The Secretary General renewed the OIC firm position in rejecting terrorism, extremism and violence in all forms and manifestations.
He emphasized the OIC support to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in all its anti-terrorism efforts.
VIDEO: All 4 terrorists killed after attempt to ... 11:36 AM | 29 Jun, 2020
KARACHI - As many as six people were killed and seven others injured in a grenade attack and firing on the premises of ...
