President Alvi gives formal assent to Finance Bill 2020-21
Share
ISLAMABAD – President Dr Arif Alvi has signed the Finance Bill 2019-20 after it was passed by the National Assembly.
The president gave the approval under Article 75 of the Constitution, a President House press release said Tuesday.
A day prior, the NA had approved the federal budget for the fiscal year 2020-2021 (FY20-21) despite the Opposition's vow to not let it sail through the House. On June 12, Industries and Production Minister Hammad Azhar had presented a Rs7.14-trillion budget.
The government benches were successful in getting the Finance Bill 2020 approved to give effect to the financial proposals. The House, however, rejected the amendments proposed by the Opposition in the bill.
NA passes Finance Bill 2020 despite opposition's ... 06:12 PM | 29 Jun, 2020
ISLAMABAD – The National Assembly on Monday passed the Finance Bill 2020, giving legal effect to the budgetary ...
Prime Minister Imran Khan had also attended the session.
-
- Punjab imposes smart lockdown in eight more areas of Rawalpindi10:40 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan nears 213,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,395 confirmed dead10:01 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
- PM Imran chairs federal cabinet meeting today to discuss 14-point ...09:33 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
- COVID-19: Balochistan extends 'smart lockdown' till July 1509:02 AM | 1 Jul, 2020
- Coty to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West’s beauty line03:42 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- Haroon Rashid ties the knot with Farwa Hussain03:26 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- I regret not talking to Sushant, could've have given him a broader ...03:03 PM | 30 Jun, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020